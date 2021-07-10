View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Down 7.1%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.98. 31,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,980,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on View in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that View, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

