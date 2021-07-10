Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VINP. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The company has a market cap of $721.15 million and a PE ratio of 28.87. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

