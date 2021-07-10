Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,474. Vinci has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.