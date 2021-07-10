Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 136.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 78,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

