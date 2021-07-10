Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 3.1%

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) shares fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,167.50 ($15.25) and last traded at GBX 1,182 ($15.44). 389,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 594,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($15.94).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,302.56 ($17.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,254.89.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 552 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 587 shares of company stock worth $738,966.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

