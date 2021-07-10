Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after acquiring an additional 217,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,212,000 after acquiring an additional 244,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

