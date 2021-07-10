VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report $165.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.19 million. VSE reported sales of $168.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $695.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $716.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $795.85 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $842.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million.

Several analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of VSEC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,601. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $617.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VSE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in VSE by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VSE by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in VSE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

