Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 133.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $174.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $114.83 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.71.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

