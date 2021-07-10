Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 108,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.37.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.16 on Friday, reaching $300.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

