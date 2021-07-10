Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $273,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,888. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34.

