Wallace D. Ruiz Buys 4,000 Shares of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Stock

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Director Wallace D. Ruiz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $19,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRT opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.82.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.