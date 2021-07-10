Wallace D. Ruiz Buys 4,000 Shares of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Stock

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Director Wallace D. Ruiz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $19,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRT opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.82.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

