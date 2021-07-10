wave edu coin Trading Down 59.2% This Week (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded down 59.2% against the dollar. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $59,175.05 and approximately $247.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00161826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,678.08 or 1.00131792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.98 or 0.00945410 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

