Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on W. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $319.18.
Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $303.90 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $205.80 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 3.13.
In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total value of $964,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,307 shares of company stock worth $5,977,107. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 535.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Wayfair by 7.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
See Also: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.