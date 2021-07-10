Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on W. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $319.18.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $303.90 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $205.80 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total value of $964,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,307 shares of company stock worth $5,977,107. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 535.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Wayfair by 7.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

