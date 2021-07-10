Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,097 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill International alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hill International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $140.44 million, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 2.03. Hill International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.