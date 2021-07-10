Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $4,290,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $9,754,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. 281,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.40. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

