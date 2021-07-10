Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,254,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 246,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 2,988,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,172. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

