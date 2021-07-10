West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$156.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

TSE WFG opened at C$93.46 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$77.32 and a twelve month high of C$110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The firm has a market cap of C$11.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.57.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 10.991786 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

