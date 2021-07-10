Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 121.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:EHI opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.