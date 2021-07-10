Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

