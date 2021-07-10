Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $145,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

WLL opened at $55.44 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

