Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. Willdan Group has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.92 million, a P/E ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.05.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $3,106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $2,750,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 65,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

