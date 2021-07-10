Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Ryan Ross Sells 2,400 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

