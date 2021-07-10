Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $38,435,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $36,482,000.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.08. The company had a trading volume of 273,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,429. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.92. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

