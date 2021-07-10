Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

WIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.12.

Shares of WIT opened at $7.63 on Friday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

