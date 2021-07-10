Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

MRW traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 264.90 ($3.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,489,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,602. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The firm has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

