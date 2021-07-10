World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $54.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price increased by Barclays from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WWE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Shares of WWE opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

