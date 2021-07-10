Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.17% of Worthington Industries worth $112,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.49.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,100 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

