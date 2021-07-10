XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,837,220.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 22,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,837,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its stake in XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 383.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 365,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEL. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.