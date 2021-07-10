Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

YARIY stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

