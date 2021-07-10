Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) & Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Head to Head Survey

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yatsen and Colgate-Palmolive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $802.02 million 4.34 -$411.92 million ($2.93) -3.00 Colgate-Palmolive $16.47 billion 4.23 $2.70 billion $3.06 26.94

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colgate-Palmolive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yatsen and Colgate-Palmolive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 2 2 0 2.50 Colgate-Palmolive 2 6 3 0 2.09

Yatsen currently has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 131.21%. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus target price of $85.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Yatsen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Colgate-Palmolive.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen N/A N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive 15.92% 298.80% 17.11%

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Yatsen on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items. This segment markets and sells its products to various retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Its principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

