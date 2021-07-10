Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP Acquires Shares of 12,286 Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Contango Oil & Gas comprises approximately 0.8% of Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

MCF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,507. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $870.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.36.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.