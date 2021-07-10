Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). Everbridge reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

EVBG stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,848. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 858.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

