Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.78. Lear posted earnings of ($4.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $14.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.85 to $19.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.29.

LEA opened at $174.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. Lear has a 52 week low of $102.79 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $93,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.