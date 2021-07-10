Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report sales of $8.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $8.71 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $34.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million.

OPNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OPNT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 232,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,533. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

