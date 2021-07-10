Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 547,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,641. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $481.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

