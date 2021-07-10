Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post sales of $9.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $50.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $54.26 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $536,291. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after buying an additional 467,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 149,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,132. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.97. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74.

Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

