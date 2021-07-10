Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.24 Million

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post sales of $9.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $50.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $54.26 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $536,291. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after buying an additional 467,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 149,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,132. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.97. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.