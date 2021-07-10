Zacks: Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is ($0.11). SkyWest reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 269,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -610.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

