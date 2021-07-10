Zacks: Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500.97 Million

Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post sales of $500.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.07 million and the lowest is $498.73 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $241.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.24.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.60. 1,481,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,375. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.79. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,368 shares of company stock worth $10,000,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,783,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

