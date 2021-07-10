Zacks: Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $849,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $6,549,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.00. 3,218,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,593. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.78.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

