Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

NYSE:APH traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,869. Amphenol has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

