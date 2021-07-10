Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.42. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $8.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

NYSE CPE traded up $2.68 on Monday, hitting $54.44. 1,293,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

