Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of CRNX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.99. 154,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,355. The company has a market capitalization of $789.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

