Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report sales of $650.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $659.08 million and the lowest is $642.80 million. Energizer posted sales of $658.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22. Energizer has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.44 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Energizer by 52.8% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 3,819.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 309.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 103,038 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

