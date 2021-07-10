Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.78). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

