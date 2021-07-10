Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

