Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.25. SP Plus posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million.

SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

SP opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

