Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Announce $2.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.63. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $11.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.65. 199,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,267. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

