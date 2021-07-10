Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.36). Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($1.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.33. 1,678,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

