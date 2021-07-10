Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Announce $5.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.13. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $22.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.06 to $24.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $16.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.03. 400,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.20. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $281.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

