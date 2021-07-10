Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatsen.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08).

A number of research firms recently commented on YSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

YSG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -3.00. Yatsen has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,913,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Yatsen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter valued at about $54,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatsen (YSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.